Google might launch a new 'Google Wi-Fi' router at October event

Google's a couple weeks away from announcing new hardware, including a home router product, according to a new report.

Android Police claimed the Mountain View, CA-based company has developed something called Google Wi-Fi. Consumers can reportedly expect this Wi-Fi device to be unveiled on 4 October during Google's #MadebyGoogle event, where Google is also expected to introduce two flagship phones under the brand "Pixel", rather than Nexus, though they're still designed to showcase Android.

Google Wi-Fi will apparently be able to link up with multiple units, allowing it to form a mesh network of sorts, kind of like Eero. The single one will cost $129, and it's not yet clear if it will be related to the company's existing OnHub router range or something different. Android Police suggested it will be similar to OnHub in that it offers smart features and a better range than most routers.

Keep in mind OnHub routers are made by other companies, and Google is marketing its October event under the "Made by Google" tagline, which suggests everything we see at the show will be Google-branded and maybe even Google-made. Other things expected to be unveiled on 4 October include the Google Home speaker and a 4K-capable Chromecast dubbed Chromecast Ultra.

You can read more about all those devices from Pocket-lint's roundup.

Update: Droid-Life is now offering some information on Google Wi-Fi. It claimed the router is dual band and features two ports, AC1200 speeds, 802.15.4 radios, and Bluetooth. It can also be setup "in minutes" and is said to look like a small, white Amazon Echo Dot.