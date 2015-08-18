Google's OnHub smart Wi-Fi router might actually excite you

We've all been there. Your internet isn't working at home, so you resort to unplugging and then re-plugging in your Wi-Fi router. Maybe that'll do the trick... or maybe it won't. It's just one of life's mysteries.

But Google has developed a new product called OnHub that aims to make getting online wirelessly - and staying connected - a little less mysterious. The company believes Wi-Fi shouldn't be so complicated. You shouldn't have to unplug cords, decipher blinking dots, or deal with any of that nonsense.

So it partnered with a company called TP-Link to create a new smart router. It's called OnHub and looks sort of like a fancy Bluetooth speaker. But it's not a speaker. It has a "unique antenna design and smart software" designed to auto-adjust and avoid interference in order to keep your home network at peak performance.

When you first get OnHub and start setting it up, it selects the best and fastest connection. You can also use the Google On app to prioritise a device - so that device can, for instance, always and speedily stream movies from Netflix. This Android and iOS app will be your one-stop shop for managing Wi-Fi.

Simply use it to see how much bandwidth your devices are using, run a network check, or see if there’s an issue. It'll even offer suggestions to help. Also, if you're the type who writes passwords on bits of paper and then loses them, the app will store and reveal your password as well as let you text or email it to friends.

Other specs/details include guaranteed speeds of up to 1900 Mbps, support for 802.11ac and 5GHz Wi-Fi, 4GB of storage space for updates, a dimmable light ring that uses colour indicators to give you feedback, and a circular design that's suppose to give OnHub better reach throughout your home.

OnHub will automatically update with new features and security upgrades. Google also plans to design new OnHub devices with other hardware partners beyond TP-Link in the future, such as Asus. If you want the TP-Link version seen in the video below, you can get pre-order now for $199.99 in the US.

OnHub will be available via the Google Store, Amazon, and Walmart.com. Also, in the coming weeks, you'll be able get it through physical retail stores in not only the US but also Canada. No word yet on a UK release.