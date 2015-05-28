Brillo confirmed: Google's ecosystem to make the Internet of Things work

Google has announced its Project Brillo program that it hopes will become the underlying ecosystem that makes the Internet of Things possible.

Speaking during the Google I/O developers conference, Sundar Pichai, the company's senior vice president of products, confirmed the "end-to-end" solution much-rumoured over the last few days.

Brillo - which is most likely not to be its final name considering the range of cleaning pads so commonly associated with the word - will utilise an Android infrastructure to bring about a "true universal standard" for smart devices and the connected world.

It is in its early days at present, with a developer preview of the operating system not due until the third quarter of this year, but with Nest already a part of Google and engineers from both its Android and Chrome OS teams on board, the company is positive that it will become the de facto standard for manufacturers to adopt. That way home appliances, smartphones, security cameras, even door locks will all be able to talk with each with a common language.

READ: What is Google Brillo and when will it arrive?

The company is also providing developers Weave, a communications layer that controls the hardware that enables devices to connect, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

We will find out more about Brillo in the coming weeks and months.