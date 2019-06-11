Facebook is planning to show off next-generation Portal video chat devices later this year.

Despite Facebook's status at a low point because of user data leaks, bugs, hacks, trolls, far-right figures, the Cambridge Analytica scandal and more, the social giant launched its Portal video chat device last year in an environment where trust in Facebook was at a low.

According to Reuters, Facebook's Andrew Bosworth talked about Portal at a conference yesterday: "we have a lot more that we’re going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we’re going to be shipping”.

We know that the original device didn't do brilliantly, but new hardware is always a long term game - something we've also seen from Google's foray into hardware over the last few years.

Facebook remains the biggest name in messaging, with Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram direct messaging. While WhatsApp messages are encrypted, messages sent through the other services are not - though Facebook has previously talked about bringing the underlying tech of its chat services together.

Bosworth also pointed out that the Portal devices were for calls only - they couldn't record conversations. "It’s about what Facebook is at its core. It’s entirely about private conversation", he said.