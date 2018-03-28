Facebook delayed unveiling its smart speaker due to recent data scandal

Facebook is delaying its entry into the hardware business.

For the past few months, reports have claimed that Facebook is developing a video chat device possibly called Portal or Aloha. It's meant to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show and other Echo devices.Facebook reportedly planned to market it as a way for you and your Facebook friends to stay connected via video chatting. But, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it's pushed pause on that effort.

The company has decided to delay the announcement of its upcoming "hardware products" and "connected speakers with digital-assistant and video-chat capabilities," according to a Bloomberg report. It said several devices were expected to be unveiled at Facebook's F8 conference in May, but as Bloomberg noted, “now may be the wrong time." A recent Reuters poll found that trust in Facebook is waning.

Bloomberg previously reported Facebook was working on a device with a laptop-sized touchscreen as well as a speaker. Both use an assistant developed by Facebook. Another report claimed one device was coming with facial-recognition enabled. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't focused on generating a profit with any of these, apparently. He just wanted to "change user behavior and encourage phone-like usage."

Now, however, his company wants to conduct a “deeper review” of how they collect data before revealing them to the public.