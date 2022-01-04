(Pocket-lint) - Eve Systems, the renowned manufacturer of Smart Home electronics, has announced a new floodlight camera and motors for connected blinds, both with Apple HomeKit integration.

The Eve Outdoor Cam is the first-ever floodlight camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video.

"Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds" said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems.

The new camera boasts 1080p/24fps recording in H.264 with a 157-degree field of view. It can use the on-device intelligence of Apple TV or HomePod to automatically distinguish between vehicles, people, pets and packages.

Designed with privacy in mind, the Outdoor Cam uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that only the owner can view live or recorded video feeds.

The Outdoor Cam will be available from April 5 2022 from Amazon and Eve priced at $249.95. It will also be available from Apple at a later date.

Eve also announced the immediate availability of its MotionBlinds Motors in collaboration with Coulisse.

Eve MotionBlinds are the first connected motors for blinds and shades to support the Thread protocol.

Eve already offers the largest selection of Thread-enabled HomeKit products, and with the release of MotionBlinds, the company is doubling down on their commitment.

"Thanks to the Eve software, this new motor range is a gamechanger in the market. The simplicity of both installation and use is unmatched. It opens up the way to make motorized blinds available to a broad audience and widely embraced as a product that brings joy and value to everyday life in the home." said Christiaan Roetgering, CEO of Coulisse.

Eve MotionBlinds will be distributed through the network of Coulisse resellers, starting with custom roller shades. Resellers can be found here.