Eve Energy smart plug brings Siri control to any device

(Pocket-lint) - With the release of the new Eve Energy smart plug, Apple once again extends its reach into your home. Along with Eve's lighting and security smart devices, the Energy smart plug extends Apple's Homekit to any other plug-in device in your home.

Working in conjunction with the Eve app, you can use Siri to control the power of any device plugged into Eve Energy. You'll also be able to see how much energy the device is using at any given point, which can help with energy consumption and your bank account.

squirrel_widget_4563560

You can use the Eve app to set timers for your lights to turn on or off. And Siri can help turn off any light that your housemates or family continually forget to turn off. You can shout at Siri instead of them, saving you both money on your energy bills and fights with the people you live with.

It's definitely worth noting that, unlike some other smart plugs, you'll need a hub like HomePod, Apple TV, or an iPad that's been set up for use as a hub in order to control the Energy past its Bluetooth range. So you won't be turning off the TV from work without one.

If you're an Apple fan and like to control your home through your phone, then Eve's system is worth looking at, especially with the addition of the Energy smart plug. But be aware that you'll need to stay an Apple fan to continue to use all the sensors. If ever in the future you want to change over to any other phone, then Eve won't be coming with you.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.