Eve Systems, the smart home brand formerly known as Elgato, has announced a second-generation version of its air quality and indoor climate monitor, Eve Room.

The small device comes with an E Ink display, links with Apple HomeKit and an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and has sensors that monitor air quality, temperature and humidity.

Levels for each can be checked via an Eve app, even using Siri, or directly on the 1.54-inch capacitive touchscreen. Automations through HomeKit can be therefore set when different levels are registered, in order to operate other smart devices to help change the indoor atmosphere - such as air conditioning or the automated opening of a window.

It operates on a rechargeable battery, so can be placed in any room. The quoted battery life is six weeks between charges, and there is an energy-saving mode that kicks in after that time, which limits measurements to temperature and humidity.

1/3 Eve Systems

It can also be powered through a cabled supply if you plan to site it in a specific room permanently.

Precise measurements and historical data can be accessed through a dedicated Eve app.

The Eve Room will be available from 12 September, priced at £89.95. You can pre-order one from Eve's online store now.

We hope to check it out in the flesh at IFA 2018 this week.