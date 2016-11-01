A guide to Elgato Eve HomeKit accessories

Elgato's Eve is all about improving your comfort at home. It wants to help you live smarter by giving you the knowledge and insight you need to do this.

There are a number of devices available within the Eve range, all of which connect to the Eve app and are compatible with Apple's HomeKit.

This means not only will you be able to control your home all from one place, but you will be able to ask Siri questions like the temperature in your home, whether the patio door is open, as well as control all the devices connected to Eve Energy with your voice.

Here is a guide to all the Elgato Eve accessories and what they can do.

Eve Room is a simple, subtle wireless indoor sensor that measures 79 x 79 x 32mm and monitors air quality, temperature and humidity. It is powered by three AA batteries and it connects directly to the Eve app via Bluetooth 4.0 Smart.

The Eve Room sensor analyses VOCs beyond CO2 by using MEMS sensors to detect substances like alcohol, aldehydes and organic acids, among others, to help users understand exactly what is directly affecting their well-being.

The measured gas concentration of VOCs is converted into an easy-to-read PPM number that is displayed in different colours within the app and divided into excellent, good, acceptable, moderate and poor categories.

The Eve app presents graphs by day, month and year, while the compatibility with HomeKit means users can ask Siri for the temperature or humidity of a room that Eve Room is in.

PRICE: €79.95

Eve Energy is a smart plug that is available for the EU and the US. Plug Eve Energy into the plug socket and a lamp, fan or another device into Eve Energy and you'll be able to control that device using Siri or with a simple tap, as well as find out how much energy they are using.

As with Eve Room, graphs are presented by day, month or year in the Eve app so you can gain insight into how much energy you are using, what times you are using the most energy, and which devices are the biggest energy consumers.

Aside from the ability to use Siri to turn Eve Energy connected devices on or off, you'll also be able to assign custom names to them, combine them into groups and create scenes to control a few of them at once.

It's also possible to remotely control devices connected to Eve Energy if you have an Apple TV, turning them on or off when you're out of the house, as well as launch a scene or check the status of your home. The Eve Energy smart plug connects to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch via Bluetooth Smart, like Eve Room.

PRICE: €49.95

Eve Weather is a wireless outdoor sensor the same size as Eve Room at 79 x 79 x 32mm. It uses two AA batteries, connects to your iOS device with Bluetooth Smart once again, and it measures air pressure, temperature and humidity.

The Eve Weather sensor is built to live outside, featuring a IPX3 water resistance. Users can ask Siri to the temperature or humidity, and like the Eve Room and Eve Energy, you'll be able to see daily, monthly and yearly data graphs to make keeping track easy.

PRICE: €49.95

The Eve Thermo is a thermostatic radiator valve that replaces an existing radiator valve in order to provide you with smart heating within each room it is added to.

As with the rest of Eve products, the Thermo connects to your iOS device via Bluetooth Smart and it is compatible with HomeKit meaning you can control your heating with your voice and Siri. You can also create schedules on the app to match heating to your daily routines, using either the preset options or by customising your own.

Groups can be created too in order to control multiple radiators at the same time, which is handy if you have two or three radiators in one room, for example. You'll then be able to say "Hey Siri, set my living room to 21 degrees" and all radiators within the Living Room group will increase or decrease to meet your command.

As with the other Eve products, you'll also be able to gain insight from the Eve app. Graphs will show daily, monthly and yearly data, like the Eve Room, Eve Energy and Eve Weather sensors.

PRICE: €69.95

The Eve Door & Window is a wireless contact sensor that is for use on doors and windows within your home in order to tell you whether they are open or closed. Designed to blend into your home environment, the sensor comes in two parts, measuring 52 x 24 x 23mm and 18 x 18 x 8-23mm.

The sensor connects to your iOS device through Bluetooth Smart and as you might expect, it is compatible with HomeKit meaning you can ask Siri if your bedroom window is open, for example.

The Eve Door & Window sensor will detect an open or closed state, the time and duration, as well as provide insight in daily, monthly or yearly graph format.

PRICE: €39.95

Eve Motion is the first wireless motion sensor with HomeKit technology and can be placed anywhere inside or outside your home. It means users can create individual HomeKit automations merely by detecting the user’s presence or absence rather than based on a geo-location or interacting with a switch.

You don’t even need to open an app or speak a Siri command to set your Good Morning scene, light up the Christmas tree in the evening, or turn on the fan during a hot day.

Eve Motion runs off 2 replaceable AA batteries for long battery life and flexible positioning. Thanks to a large 120° field of view and a range of up to nine meters, you can even use it in spacious rooms. It has a typical reaction time of two seconds, an IPX3-certified water resistance rating, and comes in a sleek white housing that is free of buttons or displays.

PRICE: €44.95

Eve requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 9.1 or later. HomeKit requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 8.1 or later. Controlling HomeKit-enabled accessories away from home requires an Apple TV (3rd generation or later) with Apple TV software 7.0 or later and an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 8.1 or later. Note: iPad 2 is not supported.