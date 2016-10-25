What you need to get started with HomeKit?

In order to have a smarthome, you don't have to be a homeowner.

Think about it: let's say you rent an apartment somewhere or maybe live in a dorm room or are using a house share, you can still take your connected devices with you, from one move to the next, as long as they're portable, easy to install, and modular in that you can mix them with other connected devices from the same ecosystem in order to build on top of their functionality and truly make your home smart.

Plus, you'll want something affordable, because there's no downside to saving money, and there's nothing worse than buying an expensive gadget only to somehow lose it or damage it in between moves. You're probably now wondering if such devices - ones that fit all the criteria - exist. Well, they do, and they're part of Elgato's Eve range, which currently offers seven different connected devices.

But one of the coolest things about Eve is that it supports Apple's HomeKit. The technology makes it easier for connected devices in a smarthome to communicate with each other, and for you to connect and manage all the sorts of connected devices in your smarthome from various manufacturers. It also lets you use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to control connected devices, such as Eve devices.

Here's everything you need to know about Eve and how to get started with HomeKit.

You need the following in order to get started with HomeKit

iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with iOS 8.1 or later

At least one HomeKit-enabled device

Companion iOS app for each HomeKit-enabled device

Home app

Home Wi-Fi network

Keep in mind HomeKit-enabled accessories are connected devices with built-in support for Apple's HomeKit technology. Accessories can be lights, locks, thermostats, plugs, switches, sensors, shades, etc. Over 50 brands worldwide make devices that work with HomeKit, including Elgato.

You can see the Eve range from this Elgato webpage. It currently exists of Eve Energy (switch and power meter), Eve Room (wireless indoor sensor), Eve Weather (wireless outdoor sensor), Eve Thermos (thermostatic radiator valve), and Eve Door and Window (wieless contact sensor). There's also the Eve mobile app, which lets you remotely manage your Elgato Eve devices.

The idea is you'll setup your Home-Kit enabled Eve device, such as an Eve Energy, which includes using the Eve companion app to connect Eve Energy to your Home Wi-Fi network, then you'll use Apple's Home app in order to control Eve Energy through Siri as well as make it communicate and work with other Eve devices (and maybe even devices from other manufacturers).

With HomeKit-enabled Eve devices, you'll have a smarthome. More specifically, you'll have home automation, because your Eve devices will be hooked up to a single, remotely controllable network that is capable of supporting scheduled events. You can program time-related commands, such as having your lamps, which are plugged into Eve Energy, turn on or off at specific times each day.

HomeKit also enables non-scheduled events, such as turning on all the lamps, which again are plugged into Eve Energy, in your home whenever your Eve Room wireless indoor sensor is triggered. There are so many options with Eve and Homekit, and the best part is, they're all portable, easy to install, modular, and affordable. Now go make that home of yours smart.