(Pocket-lint) - EE has announced two partnerships that will see the mobile network expand into the home security and the cyber security sectors.

The first of the two collaborations sees EE partner up with Verisure - owner of Arlo cameras - to offer a service called EE Home Security powered by Verisure. The service is aimed at making a 24/7 monitored home security alarm system more accessible to UK homes.

The EE Home Security powered by Verisure system will be available to EE mobile customers and there will be two packages available - one for flats and one for houses. Both will see the service installed by a Verisure security engineer so it's not a DIY solution. It will also offer professional monitoring 24/7 by Verisure's Alarm Receiving Centre, with a target response time of 60 seconds.

The Essentials for Flats plan and the Essentials for Houses plan are both 24-month contracts where you pay a £50 upfront cost followed by monthly payments of £25 or £30, respectively. During the period of the agreement, the alarm equipment is leased.

The equipment includes shock sensors to detect intruder before they enter the house - two for flats and six for houses, along with StarKeys to control the alarm, a camera detector to take videos and images to verify an intruder, a 4G and Wi-Fi central unit and a VoicePad with 105 OB siren, keypad to control alarm and direct voice connectivity to Verisure's Alarm Receiving Centre.

Included in the package is a 24/7 monitored alarm by Verisure Alarm Receiving Centre, SOS button, access to the My Verisure App, wireless kit and security deterrent signs. You can read more about the EE Home Security powered by Verisure system in our separate feature.

The second of the partnerships is with Norton, which will arrive in November. EE said the "EE Cyber Security Powered by Norton service provides powerful protection against viruses and other online threats, plus it notifies customers if their personal information is found on the dark web, or if their account on popular social media sites has unusual login activity."

The company will also launch a free, annual online check through the EE website for customers to check if their email address has been exposed.

The EE Home Security powered by Verisure system is available now from the EE website.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.