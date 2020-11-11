  1. Home
EE launches its first 5G WiFi device for connecting everything everywhere

EE EE launches its first 5G WiFi device for connecting everything everywhere

- Connect to up to 64 Wi-Fi enabled devices over 5G.

(Pocket-lint) - EE has released its first 5G compatible 'MiFi' device called the 5GEE WiFi. As well as running on 5G where available of course, it also supports the incoming Wi-Fi 6 standard for speedy connections to all your devices. In fact, it can connect to up to 64 Wi-Fi enabled devices while the device also has an Ethernet port and is powered by a USB-C charger.  

There are a few 5G devices floating around that are more like mobile routers from the likes of Netgear and HTC, but this is a fully portable unit that is available on a range of price plans.

It's not cheap on contract deals though - existing pay monthly mobile customers can purchase 5GEE WiFi with 50GB of data from a not-inconsiderable £45 a month on a 24-month plan, with 100GB of data for £67.50 per month, or with and 200GB of data for a whoppiong £90 per month.

EE recently beefed up its 5G network to cover a total of 112 towns and cities throughout the UK while it has also increased the number of 5G-enabled sites it has in key cities. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.