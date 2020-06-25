EE reveals Smart WiFi home broadband which comes with a mesh network

EE has revealed a top-level home broadband offering that comes with a mesh network to help you reach Wi-Fi dead spots in your home.

Smart WiFi is a very similar offering to sister company BT’s Complete WiFi which comes with a set of BT Whole Home discs. The BT solution is excellent so we’d expect the EE system to be the same.

EE’s system does also include a 2GB-a-month 4G WiFi Mini hotspot which provides an extra connectivity option for inside or outside the home. 2GB of data won’t get you that far, of course, but it’s fine for email and web use. If you have a problem with their home broadband, EE will boost the data allowance on the WiFi Mini with 250GB of extra data until it the problem is resolved.

The system also works with the new EE Home app which helps you with setup and opimisation of your home network. You can also manage access for different devices using the app including kids’ devices (and controlling when they’re able to get online).

The only drawback is that subscribing to a solution like this can end up costing you quite a bit; it’s £10 per month for 18 months.

EE has also revealed a range of new Smart and Essential tablet pay monthly plans which include reserve data in case you run out and one of EE’s Swappable benefits that enables you to choose from services like Britbox, Amazon Prime and BT Sport Ultimate.