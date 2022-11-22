Grab a $550/$650 saving on the Ecovacs Deebot X1 self-emptying robot vacuum

(Pocket-lint) - What's better than a robot vacuum cleaner than empties itself? A robot vacuum that empties itself and also has a massive discount.

That's exactly the name of the game with this Black Friday deal. The impressive Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum cleaner is not only an automatic cleaner with mopping capabilities, but it's also able to empty its own dustbin and wash its mop too.

This system means it can keep cleaning for up to 60 days without you having to lift a finger. All that is now available for less too with massive savings bringing the price way down.

In the UK the Ecovacs Deebot X1 has 43% off, a saving of £650, making it £849. Sure that's hardly cheap, but it's a lot less than the usual £1499 asking price.

In the US you can grab the Ecovacs Deebot X1 with $550 off the retail price, making it $999.99.

This bot boasts 5,000PA of suction power and is able to work on hard floors and carpets with an intelligent mapping system to help it get around your house. It can also be controlled with your voice as well as remotely viewed and controlled from the app.

As an all-signing, all-dancing robot vacuum goes, this is a serious piece of kit, now at a much more enticing price.

Writing by Adrian Willings.