Dyson Air Multiplier fan goes bladeless to keep you cool

Dyson, as we reported they would some months ago, has today announced the launch of a bladeless fan that it hopes will revolutionise the fan market.



Using technology from it's bagless vacuum cleaners the new bladeless fan will be silent, and look more like a giant ring as opposed to your average wind blower found around the world for under £20.



However those hoping for a cheap price will be disappointed. Costing $300 for the 10-inch model and $330 for a 12-incher it won't be for those on a budget.



Available initially in America and Australia, the Dyson Air Multiplier fan uses engineering to "multiply" air 15 times and push out 119 gallons of smooth and uninterrupted air every second according to the company.



"We realised that this inducement, or amplification, effect could be further enhanced by passing airflow over a ramp", says Dyson. "And of course this was the point where the idea of a bladeless fan became a real possibility. Here was a way to create turbulent-free air and finally do away with blades", said James Dyson who became a technology tsar for the Conservative party in the UK.

According to the company "air is drawn into the base of the machine. The air is forced up into the loop amplifier and accelerated through the 1.3mm annular aperture, creating a jet of air that hugs the airfoil- shaped ramp. While exiting the loop amplifier, the jet pulls air from behind the fan into the airflow (inducement). At the same time, the surrounding air from the front and sides of the machine are forced into the air stream (entrainment), amplifying it 15 times. The result is a constant uninterrupted flow of cooling air".



The fan will come in three versions and two sizes; a 10- an 12-inch option and two different colour schemes.



It is currently only available at Dyson.com and the Conran shops.