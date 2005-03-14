Dyson reinvents the vacuum cleaner with the DC15: The Ball
James Dyson, having used the ball before in one of his designs is turning to it once again. This time rather than a wheelbarrow to spread the load, the inventor has turned the idea to his vacuum cleaner range.
The new model called the DC15 The Ball is based around a ball rather than the two standard wheels for getting around your living room.
The idea is to speed up cleaning by getting rid of the forwards backwards motion you normally associate with cleaning.
The new vacuum cleaner will be in the shops from next week and cost £319.99. It has over 187 patents and taken four years in development.
“We've spent years trying to make vacuum cleaners better.” Said Dyson at the unveiling to a packed room of journalists in London.
Like previous models the new unit will come in three varieties; standard, animal and allergy.
Dyson also commented at the press conference that the company is still working on a automated robot model of its vacuum cleaner, but that it still wasn't ready to show yet. The company unveiled a robotic version of its vacuum cleaner four years ago in Paris, but since then the trail has gone cold.
- The best indoor wireless security cameras 2018: See inside your home anytime
- Apple hires Google Assistant guru: is this the move that can make Siri better?
- Hive's latest subscription plan sets you up with smart home essentials
- How to set-up an Alexa smart home
- Putting the Home in HomePod: The new housing development that’s smart from day one
- Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs: Your complete guide to funny Alexa commands
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: The ultimate guide to Alexa
- Apple is trying to hire hundreds of AI engineers to make Siri smarter
- Apple HomePod review: The smart sounding speaker that's just not smart enough
- Apple HomeKit and Home app: What are they and how do they work?
Comments