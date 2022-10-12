Dyson Gen5detect vacuum spins 9x faster than an F1 engine

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson has announced its latest cordless vacuum in the form of the Dyson Gen5detect, succeeding the Dyson V15 that came before it.

The Dyson Gen5detect vacuum features a next-generation Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 135,000rpm - said to be nine times faster than an F1 engine - to deliver more powerful suction than previous models.

There's also a fully-sealed whole-machine HEPA filtration system on board that has been engineered to capture 99.99 per cent of particles down to 0.1microns, including viruses.

Improving on the technology launched by Dyson in 2021 that allows users to see microscopic particles hiding in their home, the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum also has a re-engineered Fluffy Optic cleaner head. The new head features twice the brightness found on the Dyson V15, allowing you to see more of the hidden dust on your floor surfaces that are normally invisible to the naked eye but can be seen with a blade light.

Elsewhere, the Gen5detect vacuum borrows from the V15 Absolute Detect in that it offers a display at the top again, though there's a redesigned interface that will show when a surface is clean in real-time. A Piezo sensor is on board that uses acoustic sensing to count and categorise particle sizes, with LCD bars on the display rising and falling according to the volume of particles being removed so you know when it's time to stop.

The Gen5detect enhances power when required, and reduces it when a surface is cleaner and rather than a trigger for control, there's a single power button, allowing you to switch hands easily mid-clean. You'll also find a built-in dusting and crevice tool hidden inside the wand.

The Dyson Gen5detect is claimed to come with a 70-minute battery life, it weighs 3.5kg and it has a 0.77-litre bin with a rotary catch ejection mechanism for no-touch emptying.

Currently there is no word on pricing or availability, but we will keep you updated when we hear more.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.