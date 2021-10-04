Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Dyson robot vacuum cleaner spotted in FCC filings: Is a launch imminent?

- A follow-up to the 360 Heurist?

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson appears to be readying a new robot vacuum, possibly for US release, as evident by Federal Communications Commission filings of an announced robovac. The filings even include photos that seem to show a vacuum that's both wider and flatter than Dyson's existing robot vacuums.

Keep in mind the company's last robot vacuum, the 360 Heurist, never launched in the US, though it came to the UK. In Pocket-lint's review of the automated cleaner, we said Dyson's second-generation robot vacuum has a lot of superpower - whether on carpet, wood, or otherwise - that helps it stand out from the crowd. It is a tall robot vacuum, however, which makes it harder for it to get under furniture and clean hard-to-reach places.

So, if Dyson's next robot vacuum is indeed shorter than the 360 Heurist, we think it'll be more useful to owners - even potential American buyers.

Dyson's FCC filings also detailed a more square design at the back of its unannounced robot vacuum as well as a beefier charging base. The device (labeled RB03 in the filings) will come in the same blue colour as the 360 Heurist, too, and it'll have a detachable dust bin, Hyperdymium brushless electric motors, and possibly the Heurist’s 360-degree camera and LED lighting ring, which help it to better roam in the dark.

The thing is, a FCC filing does not equal a US release. But, if it does launch, perhaps that will happen soon, given it's now appearing in regulatory paperwork.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
