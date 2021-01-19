Dyson V11 Outsize is a supersized version of the popular cordless vacuum

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson has introduced a super-sized version of its popular V11 cordless stick vacuum. The V11 Outsize is intended for larger homes and has a bigger bin, bigger cleaning head and 20 percent more suction.

It's available in the US already for $799, but will be coming to the UK this week for £649.99. That's a premium of $/£50 over the Dyson V11 Absolute.

The V11 Outsize will still run for around an hour on Eco mode. The Dyson Hyperdymium motor still runs at the same 125,000rpm but instead of the 14 cyclones on the V11 Absolute, the bigger brother boasts 18. The filter traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns according to Dyson (the same as other V11 models). Again there's an LCD screen to display cleaning mode (Eco, Auto, Boost) and remaining run time.

As well as the increased number of cyclones, the V11 Outsize cleaning head is 25 percent bigger while the dirt bin is half as big again versus that of other V11 models. From our experience, the V11 Absolute dirt bin does fill up quite quickly so the extra space is welcome.

Writing by Dan Grabham.