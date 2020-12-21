Dyson's top tips for choosing a humidifier

(Pocket-lint) - According to Dyson, research shows relative humidity is most pleasant and healthiest between 40 percent and 70 percent. But during the hottest and coldest periods, the air’s moisture levels can decrease exposing you to dry air.

Of course, we spend a large proportion of our time inside, especially at this time of year when modern air conditioning and heating dry out our homes.

Dyson has sent us a few tips to regulate the moisture in our homes. The amount of moisture the air can hold is dependent on myriad factors, from temperature to geography to altitude. Relative humidity is the amount of water vapour in the air as a proportion of the amount the air can hold.

Air pollution can also aggravate skin. Through spending more time indoors, people increase exposure to pollutants from everyday activities like cooking and cleaning. At this time of the year we tend to put up the heating or light a fire. But, as with Christmas candles, that means extra carbon particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in our homes. Obviously, an air purifier can help there, too.

Dyson Associate Principal Scientist, Naomi Simpson, spends much of her time researching the environmental factors that affect skin. Here are her top tips on choosing a humidifier.

To ensure you benefit from a humidifier, consider the humidity of the whole room. Select a humidifier that has a fan function to project humidified air. It’s crucial to ensure an even humidity level across the room so that you benefit from the increased moisture wherever you are in that space.

All humidifiers must be kept clean to prevent the build-up of mineral residue that naturally forms over time after exposure to water. Water types vary globally – if you live in a hard water area, you may need to clean your machine more regularly. For some humidifiers, cleaning can be quite tricky, with lots of hard-to-reach parts to clean. Others have regularly cleaning alerts or simple cleaning processes – so be sure to get familiar with the manufacturer’s guidance.

It’s well known that standing water is a fertile ground for bacteria to breed. This is no different within the tank of a humidifier. Some machines don’t effectively treat the water within the tank, so look out for those that use UV technology to kill any bacteria in the water, before it is projected into the room.

As technology has advanced, most humidifiers have an auto mode that helps maintain the right humidity for you, so you don’t have to worry about it. The auto mode reads the temperature of the room and controls the humidity level in accordance.

Humidity isn’t the only aspect of air quality that can impact skin. A number of humidifiers combine air purification with humidification to manage moisture and pollutant levels simultaneously. Look for purifiers with HEPA-certified filtration, fully-sealed filters and a high percentage of pollutant capture – both particle and gas, including Formaldehyde.

Writing by Dan Grabham.