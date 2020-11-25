The Dyson V8 Absolute Extra is around $100/£100 cheaper for the Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson always has deals on its cordless vacuums every Black Friday, but now it's the turn of the epic V8 to be discounted. The Dyson V8 Absolute Extra is around $100/£100 cheaper for the sales.

The deal is available from various retailers as well as Dyson direct.

Although it's now been replaced by the epic V11 at the top of the range, the cordless Dyson V8 range is still a force to be reckoned with. Again it uses a digital motor spinning at up to 110,000rpm to generate suction that doesn't drop - and there's a 40 minute runtime too. For stubborn areas, there's also a Max mode with a shorter run time but maximum power.

The V8 can quickly transform between handheld and stick modes and weighs just 2.6kg. The bin can eject dirt into the waste without you having to come into contact with it.

Writing by Dan Grabham.