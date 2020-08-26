Get a free Dyson Dok worth £100 when you buy the V11 Absolute!

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson has announced a cracking deal on its Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum - you'll get a Dok worth £100 absolutely free.

The offer is available from Dyson direct as well as selected retailers such as Argos and John Lewis. The Dyson Dok is a floor standing dock for the vacuum that also charges it in situ.

The offer is available from today until 22 September 2020.

The Dyson V11 series was announced last year and introduced a more powerful but quieter motor. There's also a digital display on the back of the vac so you can see how much battery life you have left as well as the cleaning mode you have selected.

The brush bar has more bristles than ever before and is also more intelligent with sensors that tell the vacuum what kind of surface it is cleaning if you're in Auto mode.

The cleaner than adjusts the suction power automatically and this has enabled Dyson to claim a 60 minute battery life for the model. The V11 can also tell you when the airway is blocked.

The V11 Animal, which is the same as the Absolute but without the high torque brush bar and surface detecting sensors, is slightly cheaper but doesn't include the free Dok.

Writing by Dan Grabham.