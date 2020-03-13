The second-gen Dyson 360 Heurist robot vac finally makes it to the UK

Dyson’s latest robot vacuum has finally made it to the UK and Ireland, two years after its original launch in China and other countries.

Called the Dyson 360 Heurist, the robot is the follow-up to the 2016 Dyson 360 Eye and boasts some additional features over the original. It boasts 20 percent extra suction than the predecessor robot, for one thing, and uses the Dyson digital motor V2. The machine’s filter can capture allergens and particles as small as 0.3 microns.

There are three power modes that enable you to change power levels depending on the chosen type of clean. Quiet mode, for gentle cleans and longer run time, then there’s High mode and Max mode. Obviously Max mode means the Heurist will need to recharge quicker.

It incorporates a navigation system called SLAM – Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping. Thanks to eight sensors the robot knows where it is in the room and is similar to the navigation systems we’ve seen from Neato and others.

This is an enhancement of the original Dyson 360 navigation system that was 15 years in the making and first appeared in the Dyson 360 Eye. Improvements to the robot’s memory means it is able to store maps longer-term and aggregate them.

The robot has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and using the Dyson Link app you can control and schedule your robot as well as create zones for cleaning and name rooms on the map.

You can then choose to clean certain areas or clean different rooms in different ways – you can lift the brush bar in one room where there’s a big rug, for example.

The brush bar – which stretches the whole width of the robot for edge-to-edge cleaning – is stiffer and spins quicker than before. It boasts nearly 7,000 bristles.

It’s not all about the app though – you can start the cleaner from a panel on the top of the robot and there are icons to tell you when the battery is low and what cleaning mode it’s using.

The robot comes with a 2-year warranty that’s activated with the Dyson Link app.