Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum: Everything you need to know

Dyson introduced its second robot vacuum in late 2018. It was called the 360 Heurist and was put on sale in China to begin with before rolling out to some other countries such as Canada and Germany.

However, it didn't make it to market in the US and wasn't even launched in Dyson's home market of the UK. We've updated our feature on it, as it has still been released in various countries.

Instead, other countries have had to make do with Dyson's original robot vacuum, the 360 Eye which remains an expensive option for its age - it was first debuted in 2014 with a UK launch in 2016.

Other companies have forged ahead in the robot vacuum space, like Neato, Roborock and Samsung and it'll be interesting to see what Dyson does next in this space.

Dyson claims that the 360 Heurist offers twice the suction of any other robot vacuum, though it's unclear if that statement still holds up since the robot's launch - we suspect not. Dyson does claim a 20 percent suction improvement over the predecessor, the 360 Eye, which is potentially a more useful stat.

Like other robot vacs, it learns the layout of your home as it goes. Dyson calls this Intelligent Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) tech, but it is pretty standard within the robot vacuum market now. You can create zones and customise your robot’s behaviour in each one. There are eight LEDs on top of the robot that help it navigate in low light.

The 360 Heurist is powered by the Dyson V2 motor, spinning at 78,000rpm. You can change the level of power in the app - see below - between three modes, quiet, high and max.

Obviously, max will result in a shorter run time as it uses more power. On quiet mode the cleaner will give you up to 75 minutes of cleaning.

Like other Dyson gear including lighting and fans, the 360 Heurist can be scheduled using the Dyson Link app which connects to your phone via Bluetooth. The cleaner connects to your Wi-Fi network, too.

The app is also how you get software updates and see status updates. You can also set cleaning zones using the app - as well as the 360 Heurist's behaviour in each one.

The cleaner remembers where it's been previously and learns the layout of your home over time resulting in more efficient cleaning.

Dyson claims that the 360 Heurist can clean edge-to-edge, which is where a lot of other robot vacuums fall down - other vendors have spoken previously about how they deal with this though. Neato, in particular, has specifically designed its semi-circular cleaner to get into corners.

Controls on top of the 360 Heurist show its status and indicate low battery levels, blockages and Wi-Fi connectivity status.