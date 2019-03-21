Dyson has long offered a range of fans and air purifiers to suit a number of different needs, but the company has now announced that it is moving into the personal air purifier market with a small table top device.

The new device, dubbed the Dyson Pure Cool Me, is designed to make personal comfort rather than room comfort more of a "thing".

The new Pure Cool Me will feature a very different design to the company's previous fans and air purifiers and to us resembles some of the small desktop robots of late.

That design, thanks to a new technology Dyson is called Core Flow, promises to clean up to 40 litres per second of your personal air space, but isn’t designed to cope with cleaning the air of a whole room.

To make it smaller, and cheaper, Dyson has introduced a new design that see it move away from its circular see-through model to something that looks more like a ball on top of a drum.

That, says Dyson, allows them to quickly change the direction of the jet of air and the experience is more akin to something you might experience from a far above you on an airplane. It’s a much more focused experience than the waft of air you normally get from the company’s fans.

As usual, the unit will come with a remote control, a rotating head to displace the air around, and a sleep timer up to 8-hours. It won’t however come with any app connectivity, a byproduct of trying to keep the costs down and the acknowledgement that this is about personal use rather than room wide purification.

Examples showcased by Dyson at the launch event included suggesting placing the device on your bedside table to offer you comfort while you sleep, or on your desk while you work.

The Pure Cool Me will cost £299 in the UK when it goes on sale this week.