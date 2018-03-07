Dyson: Smart devices shouldn't always be app controlled

Sir James Dyson believes that manufacturers shouldn't make IoT devices that connect to the internet just for the sake of it.

In stark contrast to many other smart home companies, the founder and CEO of Dyson claims his firm will happily buck the trend.

"I think it’s much more important that the mundane projects we make do all these things automatically, without you having to get out an app or get hold of the controller," he told Pocket-lint at an event in New York.

Dyson, who has announced a new "connected" purifier recently, further explained that, while it is necessary in some products, it shouldn't be a default option for everything.

"I think it's necessary for some products," he added. "Talking to the web is easy, talking to the app is easy, but in my own view that's not the future."

The new Pure Cool purifier, which goes on sale later in March, will come with an app that enables you to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels, as well as checking the filter. However, it will focus on dealing with air pollutants itself without you having to open the app.

"The Purifier reacts to what's going on and deals with it. That's what's important, rather than you having to get out the app and do it yourself," he said.

Dyson designed the device to think and "do it itself".

A spokesman for the company confirmed that while the purifier does collect the data it gathers and shares that anonymously with Dyson, it doesn't currently have plans to allow the data to be used to talk to other devices in your home.

Dyson has made a handful of its devices internet friendly and controllable via an Alexa Skill, like its robotic vacuum cleaner, but isn't about to offer wider smart home IoT implementation with other devices either from Dyson or other manufacturers.

Sir James' comments suggest that we aren't about to see a connected hairdryer any time soon. So if you want to be told how long you've been drying your hair for, you'll have to look elsewhere. We suspect the hairdrying part is a tad more important.