Dyson to stop developing corded vacuum cleaners, says new V10 cordless model is the future

Dyson has confirmed that it has stopped developing corded vacuum cleaners. Why? Because it's finally succeeded, it says, in creating a cordless vacuum cleaner that has the same level of suction as its corded machines.

The new cordless Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner from Dyson builds on the company's already popular cordless V8 model bringing a number of improvements across the board from its weight to its battery life.

The breakthrough, says company founder and CEO, is a new motor at the heart of the device that can spin over 2,000 rotations a second.

"The Dyson digital motor V10 is Dyson's most advanced. It's what enabled us to entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner. It is the reason why I've stopped developing full-size vacuums," James Dyson said at the launch of the new device. "The new motor is as powerful as any upright or cylinder vacuum cleaner we make. There is not need to clean with a cord connected to a plug."

In a conversation with Pocket-lint, the founder added: "My own belief, because of this machine, is that sales of corded machines will fall off a cliff, that's my own belief. And it will happen quiet quickly. It's scary. I could be completely wrong and you won't buy the new machine, but we've talked to people that have bought our cordless battery machines and they stop using their corded machine. It's about overcoming those three fears. They are natural fears, but they needn't be fears. By far the majority of our sales are cordless."

The big change for Dyson V8 users is a new design which now sees the cyclones and bin run in-line with the suction tube. The design tweak, although simple, creates a linear airflow path that improves the number of Air Watts of suction by 20 per cent, according to Dyson.

The design change also allows a "point and shoot" bin emptying mechanism for ease of use, with a choice of up to 40 per cent larger bin capacity. The point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector has been introduced to make emptying the V10 easier. At the press of a button it hygienically drives out dust and debris by shooting it into your dustbin.

Also new is an improved battery and the technology to manage it. The new V10 cleaner will feature a 60-minute battery life compared to the V8's 30-minute offering, but still retains the trigger design so you can stop and start when and where you like.

In a move that might be considered over the top by many, the company claims that the Dyson digital motor V10 is intelligent and continually adjusts to maintain maximum performance by using an on-board barometer. Using the sensor, the vacuum cleaner knows its altitude, the barometric pressure, temperature and can work out the weather.

It then uses this data to make minute adjustments to deliver constant performance at different air pressures. That will give customers the same high performance whether you are in a high altitude city like Mexico City or a low lying city like Amsterdam.

The Dyson engineers have also tried to ensure it's the cleanest cleaner around. The motor is one sealed unit for improved whole-machine filtration, capturing 99.97 per cent of allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

In terms of accompanying tools and brushes, the machine offers two cleaner heads, one for carpets the other for hard floors. Both have powerful motors located inside the brush bar. One drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. The other removes large debris and fine dust from hard floors simultaneously using a larger roller covered in soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre filaments. Other cleaning tools that can come in the box include a Up top tool that allows you to get easily to places like the top of the fridge or a cupboard without too much hassle.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 will come in three different models: the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, the V10 Absolute, V10 Total Clean.

The entry-level model, the V10 Animal will cost £399.99 with everything you need to get started, the V10 Absolute will add a soft roller cleanerhead for £449.99, while the Total Clean model will come with a Mattress tool, an Up top tool, and an extension hose for £499.99.

All three models are available from Dyson straight away.