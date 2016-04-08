Dyson's new V8 cordless vacuum has double the battery life of predecessors

Dyson is launching a new cordless vacuum known as the V8.

The V8 has a digital motor and lithium-ion batteries, both of which allow the floor-cleaner to deliver more power over a longer runtime.

Dyson is positioning this compact machine as something different from every other cleaner that uses a motor to generate suction. Some cordless vacuum cleaners use small motors, which Dyson has described as weak, while others rely on heavy motors that can "compromise versatility". But the V8 is unique and stands out from the competition because it has a digital motor that can spin at up to 110,000rpm.

The Dyson V8 also has something called a "fade-free suction" and can quickly transform between handheld and stick modes. Weighing just 2.6kg, the vacuum provides up to double the run time of its predecessor and features an even more powerful suction and less noise generated compared to its predecessors. It also has a hygienic dirt ejector system that prevents debris from being trapped in the bin.

"As the bin is emptied, a rubber collar slides down the shroud, scraping dirt off. This enables the user to hygienically drive out trapped dust and debris in a single action, with no need to touch the dirt," explained Dyson. "Additionally, the bin has larger capacity than previous machines."

Going back to the runtime for a moment, Dyson said the V8's battery is a key component of the vacuum, as it offers up to 40 minutes, compared to 20 minutes on previous-generation machines. The battery is a "fade-free lithium-ion", which supposedly equals a suction that starts strong and stays strong. In fact, it provides 115AW of suction, compared to a max of 100AW on previous-generation machines.

There's a new battery runtime indicator too, which gives you a visual indication of cleaning time remaining. The Dyson V8 is also 50 per cent quieter than previous-generation machines. And of course there is no cord. So, there’s nothing to unravel, plug in, or drag around.

Instead, the V8 is equipped with a docking and charging station, allowing you to grab and clean whenever.

Dyson hasn't revealed yet how much the V8 costs, or when it'll be available.