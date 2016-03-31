Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier will give you an unpolluted, connected, home

Dyson doesn't just want to make sure your floors are nice and clean, it is hoping to make sure the air you breathe inside your home is clean too.

Apparently the air inside your home can be up to five times more polluted than outside. Not great right? Well, Dyson has announced a solution designed to help, in the form of the Pure Cool Link purifier.

When you think of a purifier, you probably think of a big white box in the corner of a room. Well Dyson has made its purifier more desirable thanks to a familiar clean design.

The Pure Cool Link doesn't just automatically remove 99.95 per cent of indoor allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, but it connects to your smartphone too via the new Dyson Link app.

First of all, 0.1 microns in an everyday scenario is said to be pollutants like cigarette smoke. The Pure Cool Link purifier fan uses Air Multiplier technology and a DC motor to draw in the polluted air, pass it through the 360-degree Glass HEPA filter, before releasing purified air through the amplifier loop and into your home.

Sensors at the back of the device detect changes in conditions to automatically adjust the airflow in order to maintain the target air quality. The Dyson Link app allows users to keep track of air quality history, remotely monitor air quality inside and outside their home, and set a new target if the home reaches a poor air quality level. There is also an auto mode that will allow the Pure Cool Link to react automatically to the monitored air quality however, so you could just set it up and let it do all the leg work for you.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices and users will be able to link any future Dyson connected devices to it. Alongside the basics of turning the purifier on and off, users will also be able to set schedules, turn notifications on or off, as well as turn oscillation on or off. There is also a night mode feature that will limit the fan speed and dim the display on the bottom of the purifier.

So how much will it set you back to have an unpolluted home? Well, there are two models of the Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier fan, both of which come in blue or white colour options.

The tower model model will cost £450 and the desk model will have a price tag of £350, both available now at Dyson.co.uk.