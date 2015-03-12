Dyson V6 Absolute and Fluffy take cordless vacuums to an all-new level

Thanks to the demands of a modern lifestyle, cordless vacuum cleaners are growing in popularity, especially since battery life has been dramatically improved in recent times. And one of the manufacturers that has striven to ensure that its machines are still as effective, even when the cable is removed, is British firm Dyson.

It has been producing cordless vacuum cleaners for quite some time and each generation has been getting stronger and more powerful, but without adding additional strain on battery lifespan. And the two new models just announced are its best yet.

The Dyson V6 Absolute comes complete with claim that is offers twice the suction of any other cordless stick vacuum, Dyson's other models included.

It has 150 per cent more brush bar power and a motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm. Its filtration system removes 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens and smoke, preventing them from being redistributed during cleaning. And it comes with an additional, dedicated hard floor cleaner head that creates a tight seal between the vacuum and the floor itself.

It costs £449.99 and is available from dyson.co.uk, John Lewis or Currys.

The Dyson V6 Fluffy has a similar design and the digital motor V6 technology but comes with a different type of cleaner head, one that has a full-width soft nylon roller with carbon fibre filaments.

This picks up large debris, while the carbon fibre filaments pick up fine dust. It "sucks up as much dust as even a corded vacuum," claims Dyson.

One of the main differences between the Fluffy and the top-of-the-line Absolute is that it doesn't have the post-motor filtration as the more expensive model, but will still remove pet hair and ground in-dirt.

It is also available at dyson.co.uk and John Lewis for £399.

Both of the new vacuum cleaners, like all in Dyson's cordless range, can also be converted to hand cleaners and come with additional accessories.