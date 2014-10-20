Dyson's first air multiplier humidifer has ultraviolet light that kills most bacteria

Dyson has a new humidifier that uses the company's Air Multiplier technology to distribute air as well as ultraviolet cleansing to kill bacteria in water.

More specifically, the Dyson humidfier can kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria in water and promises to evenly project clean, hydrated air around the room. Such a machine is perfect for reducing dry air during winter or even just doubling as a cooling fan during the summer months.

Dyson recommended humidifiers for people that spend most of their time inside or even just people who suffer from allergies, viruses, chapped lips, dehydrated skin, blocked sinuses, regular nosebleeds, etc. The Dyson humidifier, developed by Dyson in Japan, can combat all of those ailments.

"In health conscious Japan humidifiers are well established as a way to combat this. Many people sleep with their humidifiers on during the night to maintain supple, healthy skin and help to protect against the health problems associated with under humidified air," explained Dyson in a release.

The unique part about the Dyson humidifer is that it exposes the humidifying water to an ultraviolet light that kills bacteria. It also uses an intelligent control system that can measure temperature and moisture in the air and then create the perfect environment for up to 18 hours (with the press of a remote button).

Other features include a piezoelectric transducer in the base of the machine, which vibrates up to 1.7 million times a second and breaks the water down into microscopic particles, and a polycarbonate construction. It even has between 1 and 10 airflow settings and holds up to 3 litres of water.

The Dyson humidifier will be available from March 2015 through Dyson's website and John Lewis. No word yet on pricing.

