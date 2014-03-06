  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Dyson smart home news

Dyson cooling fan becomes quieter than a mosquito

|
1/2  
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019

It might be cold outside at the moment, but that isn't stopping Dyson from launching its new range of cooling fans in the UK.

The new Dyson Air Multiplier fan, the company claims, is up to 75 per cent quieter than previous models without compromising on that "blow-ability" for which the previous models are famous.

It's not just the noise levels that have been reduced for the new fan-less fan. The cooler comes with a new remote, a new sleep timer, and the chance to set one of 10 airflow settings to make sure you stay cool through those hot summer nights (don't worry you don't have to sing it like they do in Grease).

It you are wondering how Dyson has managed to get it so quiet, the company says that "to eliminate tones of 1,000Hz (similar to the frequency of the noise produced by the wing beat of mosquitoes) a Helmholtz cavity in the base of the machine dissipates sound waves". 

The new fan will be available in March with prices ranging from £219.99 up to £299.99 depending on what you are after. The new Dyson Cool fans will be available in iron/blue, black/nickel, iron/nickel and white/silver

PopularIn Smart Home
Hive Hub 360 review: Not quite a complete revolution
Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now $29 or £29
Sharp adds Alexa to new smart kitchen appliances range
Ring Door View Cam initial review: A connected doorbell perfect for apartment renters
The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more
Buy two Amazon Echo Dots for £59.99, saving £40
Comments