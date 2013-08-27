  Dyson Digital Slim DC59 vacuum: Handheld cleaning gets more powerful

Dyson has announced the Dyson Digital Slim DC59 vacuum cleaner, a cordless model featuring the V6 Dyson digital motor to provide the same power as a mains model.

The motor has been specifically engineered for this latest addition to the Dyson line-up and is said to give you one-and-a-half times more power than its predecessor, while drawing more power from the battery source.

You will get 20 minutes of suction time to get round your house when it's in normal mode, 17 minutes with the motorised tool and 6 minutes when you fire up the boost function. You'd better be pretty quick if you're set on using boost.

Weighing 2kg, the Dyson Digital Slim DC59 has 15 cyclones working in parallel across two tiers to capture fine dust, carbon fibre antistatic bristles to reduce the static-charge build-up and nylon bristles to work on tough dirt from carpets.

An aluminium wand can be detached for awkward spaces and once you're done, a button will release the dirt into your selected bin. You can then pop it back into its wall-mounted docking station out of the way.

The Dyson DC59 is available from 1 October and will cost you £349.99.