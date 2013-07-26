Dyson DC49: Mini vacuum cleaner that is no bigger than a sheet of A4 paper

Dyson has announced yet another, even smaller, vacuum cleaner, this time the DC49, that has a footprint no bigger than a sheet of A4 paper.

The new mini-cleaner, designed originally for small Japanese homes, has become the company's smallest and quietest cleaner yet, and is getting a UK release - it turns out we now have small homes too.

It's so small, that the DC49’s body weighs 2.7kg and is 30 per cent smaller than the previous model; the DC47 Ball vacuum cleaner already on the market.

But don't let that fool you, Dyson has packed the new model with a more-powerful motor than last time and the DC49 can now pick up even smaller items than before.

The small size does come at a cost however, the bin is tiny at 0.5 litres, but Dyson tells Pocket-lint this should still be ample for small homes.

The company has managed to get down to such a diminutive size thanks to the introduction of a new digital motor that is half the size of the previous model and it is hoping to roll it out to other models in the future.

The DC49 comes with both turbinehead and motorhead floor tools with further accessories that can be bolted on.

It also features the new carbon fibre filaments and nylon brushes introduced on other cleaners from Dyson recently, which work to pick up even more dirt than previous models: we know, because we've tried it.

The Dyson DC49 is available now and costs £349.99.