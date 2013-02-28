Dyson introduces Hot + Cool fan heater to Air Multiplier range, AM05 for all seasons

Dyson has introduced a new model to its Air Multiplier bladeless fan range. The Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool fan heater is a leap forward for the technology because it can, as the new name suggests, both heat and cool a room, making it ideal for use all year round.

Previous bladeless fans from Dyson could either cool a room or heat one, rarely both. The AM04 could technically, but not at such a high performance level. However, the British firm has now improved its Air Multiplier tech in order to include both seasonal options at their maximum potential. A new motor has been added to improve airflow, with the AM05 able to draw in 28 litres of air a second via a mixed flow impeller.

It can heat the air it expels to a set temperature between 1C and 28C. The intelligent thermostat ensures that if a room is already stable at the set temperature, the machine turns itself off. If the temperature drops or rises, it switches on again. This, says Dyson, means it is more power efficient than conventional fan heaters.

In terms of safety, no heating elements are exposed, and if the fan heater is tipped over it automatically cuts out.

The Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool fan heater comes with a remote control, with which you can switch it on or off, set the desired temperature, airflow rate and control oscillation. It is curved and magnetised to be stored on top of the fan when not in use.

"It’s frustrating when temperatures fluctuate - you’re warm one minute, shivering the next. So we created a machine that heats and cools effectively," said James Dyson. "We increased the output of the brushless motor by 33 per cent, improving cooling performance, while maintaining fast, even room heating."

The fan heater will be on sale from 7 March with prices starting at £349.99. It will be available in four colour schemes in the UK - nickel, nickel and black, white, and the traditional Dyson iron and blue.