  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Dyson smart home news

Dyson introduces Hot + Cool fan heater to Air Multiplier range, AM05 for all seasons

|
1/3  
Dyson Air Multiplier AM05

Dyson has introduced a new model to its Air Multiplier bladeless fan range. The Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool fan heater is a leap forward for the technology because it can, as the new name suggests, both heat and cool a room, making it ideal for use all year round.

Previous bladeless fans from Dyson could either cool a room or heat one, rarely both. The AM04 could technically, but not at such a high performance level. However, the British firm has now improved its Air Multiplier tech in order to include both seasonal options at their maximum potential. A new motor has been added to improve airflow, with the AM05 able to draw in 28 litres of air a second via a mixed flow impeller.

It can heat the air it expels to a set temperature between 1C and 28C. The intelligent thermostat ensures that if a room is already stable at the set temperature, the machine turns itself off. If the temperature drops or rises, it switches on again. This, says Dyson, means it is more power efficient than conventional fan heaters.

In terms of safety, no heating elements are exposed, and if the fan heater is tipped over it automatically cuts out.

dyson introduces hot cool fan heater to air multiplier range am05 for all seasons image 2

The Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool fan heater comes with a remote control, with which you can switch it on or off, set the desired temperature, airflow rate and control oscillation. It is curved and magnetised to be stored on top of the fan when not in use.

"It’s frustrating when temperatures fluctuate - you’re warm one minute, shivering the next. So we created a machine that heats and cools effectively," said James Dyson. "We increased the output of the brushless motor by 33 per cent, improving cooling performance, while maintaining fast, even room heating."

The fan heater will be on sale from 7 March with prices starting at £349.99. It will be available in four colour schemes in the UK - nickel, nickel and black, white, and the traditional Dyson iron and blue.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Google Home and Google Home Mini deals: Discounted Google devices
  2. Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
  3. Best Alexa games: Play these great adventures on your Amazon Echo
  4. Alexa-connected board game When In Rome is now exclusively available for Prime members
  5. US Amazon Prime Day deals start with amazing $100 off Echo Show
  1. Let Siri control your windows and blinds through Velux Active with Netatmo
  2. iLife V8s robot vacuum cleaner review: Automated cleaning and mopping ahoy
  3. Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer
  4. How to make Google Assistant listen for your string of follow-up questions
  5. How Amazon Alexa will work on hotel Echo speakers
Comments