Dyson Hot: Now Dyson wants to replace your central heating

We’ve had vacuum cleaners, we’ve had hand dryers, we’ve even had cool air fans, but now Dyson is hoping to heat our homes with a new room heater announced in the UK on Thursday.

"Goodbye cold corners. Hello Hot" says Dyson on launching the Dyson Hot; a fan heater planning to revolutionise the way we heat our rooms.

"Conventional heaters have limited settings; like a watched pot that never boils, they can’t always heat a whole room quickly. And central heating is sometimes wasted on the whole house. Engineered to heat the room, Dyson Hot fan heater is the fastest to heat the room evenly," claims the company.

The new heater, which Dyson clearly hopes will let you ditch the need for central heating altogether, can be set between 1 and 37 degrees celsius to heat a room and then promises to monitor the room temperature by measuring surrounding air, adjusting itself accordingly (isn't that what thermostats do anyway?).

"Other fan heaters rely on inefficient motors or dust friendly grills. As the heat rises you’re left with a partially heated room and a worrying burning smell. Dyson engineers have developed a heater that produces no smell and heats the whole room," says James Dyson.

And those Dyson engineers have been busy too. According to Mr Dyson, It's taken a team of 22 engineers - including experts in thermo dynamics and fluid mechanics - over 3 years researching, developing and testing the new device.

The Dyson Hot uses the same tech as the company’s Air Multiplier fan, air is drawn in through a mixed flow impeller, before being accelerated through a 2.5mm aperture (the thickness of a £2 coin) set within the loop amplifier. This creates a jet of hot air which passes over an airfoil-shaped ramp channelling its direction. Surrounding air is drawn into the airflow, amplifying it 6 times in a process known as inducement and entrainment.

Users will also be able to turn off the heat function and use it as a fan to cool the room in the summer, and parents worried about kids hurting themselves shouldn't be - the device itself doesn't get hot and if you knock it over it will automatically turn off.

The Dyson Hot will initially be available on an exclusive basis in John Lewis from the 15 September and nationwide in October. It will cost £269.99 and be available in iron/blue and white/silver.

- How Dyson's Air Multiplier works