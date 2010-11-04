Dyson Groom promises to rid your dog of moulting hair

Dyson, in its quest to command everything that needs to be sucked, has turned to the plight of millions of dog owners around the world by releasing a new attachment for its range of vacuum cleaners.

The Dyson Groom is basically a dog brush combined with your Dyson vacuum cleaner that allows you to groom man’s best friend and save you having to then dispose of the hair afterwards.

Launched at the company’s London HQ to a crowded room of dog journalists, and Pocket-lint, Dyson showed with the help of a golden retriever how the new attachment works.

“A moulting dog isn’t man’s best friend. Conventional grooming tools create a fur cloud and more cleaning. We’ve engineered the Groom tool to hygienically remove fur, without the mess”, said James Dyson.

The Dyson Groom tool’s stainless steel bristles remove loose hair and dead skin.

Bristles and air flow are controlled via thumb pressure on a tab. As the thumb is lifted, pressure is reduced and the bristles retract. Simultaneously, air flow is re-directed to suck hair and allergens into the clear bin - hygienically.

Suitable for medium or long-haired dogs, it fits the hose of most Dyson vacuum cleaners. The length of the bristles can be adjusted by pushing down on the trigger. And because the bristles do not protrude, it’s easy to store claims the company.

The Dyson Groom tool will be on sale from 4 November at Dyson.co.uk and from Conran stores for £40, and available from retailers nationally from spring 2011.

In the hand and we had success with the company’s hired hound with the system working effectively and easily to rid the room of dog hair before it had a chance to fall off the dog.

We’ve been given a unit to test with the Pocket-lint mutt, and will let you know how we get on shortly.