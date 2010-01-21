  1. Home
Dyson City DC26 launches in the UK

  Dyson City DC26 launches in the UK
Dyson has launched a new vacuum cleaner to the UK market with the introduction of the City DC26 specifically designed for city dwellers that inhabit small spaces.  

Initially launched in Japan, Dyson is hoping for sales success for the small scale cleaner considering  that according to its stats, over 90% of Brits are city dwellers with 2.3 million homes in the UK smaller than 50 square metres.

The City cleaner was apparently born from a James Dyson challenge to his engineers to create a cylinder vacuum cleaner small enough to sit on an A4 piece of paper.

"It took us five years to painstakingly compress and rebuild every single component before we had a machine that was a third smaller than its predecessor, yet could still tackle dirt like bigger machines", says Dyson.

The Dyson City DC26 vacuum cleaner goes on sale for a decidedly un-small price tag of £249.99.

