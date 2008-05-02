  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. BT smart home news

24Mbps broadband speeds promised by BT

|
  24Mbps broadband speeds promised by BT

A lucky few in the UK could soon have access to much faster broadband connections.

BT Wholesale is to start offering ISPs access to its new 21st Century Network from this week.

The ADSL2+ technology supports broadband connection speeds of allegedly up to 24Mb per second.

But there is no guarantee that the customers offering this service will actually see their broadband hit these sorts of speeds.

"Line speeds will be subject to individual line conditions", BT said in a statement.

Online reports have repeated the caveat that broadband speeds delivered over ADSL always drop sharply the further the home is from the exchange.

And, another grumble, only around a million households around the country will be able to get access to the service at this stage.

A wider roll-out will follow as BT has promised that the new technology will reach a "potential footprint of 10 million homes and businesses by the spring of 2009".

Some UK broadband users already have access to ADSL2+ connections as ISPs including Sky, O2 and Be, have already begun to deploy their own technologies at exchanges.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Your Sonos One or Beam could lose Alexa support with "limited notice"
  2. How to group multiple Amazon Echo devices for music
  3. Google Home and Home Mini deals: Discounted Google devices
  4. Super new Echo Dot deal: Now less than £35
  5. Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
  1. Best Alexa games: Play these great adventures on your Amazon Echo
  2. Alexa-connected board game When In Rome is now exclusively available for Prime members
  3. US Amazon Prime Day deals start with amazing $100 off Echo Show
  4. Let Siri control your windows and blinds through Velux Active with Netatmo
  5. iLife V8s robot vacuum cleaner review: Automated cleaning and mopping ahoy
Comments