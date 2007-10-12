BT launches Aqua landlines phones

BT has launched the new brightly coloured BT Aqua landline phones.

Its handsets can store up to 250 numbers of family and friends and includes a caller ID function. In addition, text messages can be sent and received, and the phone is fully GAP-enabled meaning that up to five handsets can be used from just one base unit.

Ben Bailey, senior devices manager at BT Retail, thinks the Aqua's easy-to-use functions and bright colours will appeal to family homes.

"The vibrant colours will appeal to both kids and adults, and the extensive name and numbers list will make calling and texting quick and easy", continued Bailey.

"The Aqua's caller ID ­ and the fact that it can hold details of your last 30 calls ­is important for parental control. Now the whole family can enjoy the home phone experience easily and safely."

BT Aqua is £59.99 and available from www.bt.com/shop