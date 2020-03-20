BT has responded to claims that Netflix and YouTube use could put undue strain on internet networks during the coronavirus outbreak, by claiming that the UK network can easily cope.

Indeed, the highest registered daytime peak so far, with many already working from home, hasn't even hit half of what the network is capable of.

BT's chief technology and information officer, Howard Watson, revealed that peak daytime traffic this last week hit 7.5Tb/s, up from an average of 5Tb/s before. The system is built to handle more than double that.

The highest peak seen by BT to date, during an evening before the crisis, was 17.5Tb/s - driven by videogame updates and streaming football.

Basically, the UK can handle HD and 4K Netflix use, YouTube, working from home applications and videoconferencing (which are low bandwidth anyway), and more besides.

And that's just BT. Virgin Media's network is similarly robust.

Watson also revealed that, while fixed line internet use increases, mobile data traffic has reduced: "We’re actually seeing a 5 per cent decrease in mobile data traffic, as a lot of people are connecting their mobiles to their home Wi-Fi, rather than using the cellular network."

So, while the Netflix and YouTube have agreed to "slow down" and/or reduce the quality of their video in Europe, it is perhaps a cautionary move that isn't so far needed in the UK at all.