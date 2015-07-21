BT hopes to offer 500Mbps broadband to most UK homes, starts trial soon

BT begins the first large-scale trials of its G.fast broadband technology in August, which is the first step, it says, to introducing up to 500Mbps ultrafast speeds across the UK in future.

It will start to roll out the new technology in the country from 2016, and will take approximately 10 years to reach "most homes". The G.fast tech will enable users to reach speeds of up to 500Mbps it claims, although a majority will be capped at 300Mbps.

G.fast technology is capable of delivering a range of speeds depending on how close the hardware required is to a customer's premises, be that a home or business location.

The trails start in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire next month and internet service providers in the area are being invited to take part. The trial period will be free to participate in, it is reported.

BT also plans to trial and introduce other broadband technologies in the future, with a premium fibre tech thought to be capable of speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Virgin Media has also trialled 1Gbps ultrafast broadband itself, which it carried out near Cambridge at the end of 2014.

BT's rival is currently the only operator to offer fibre optic broadband capable of speeds up to 152Mbps. It hopes to also introduce faster commercial broadband in the near future.