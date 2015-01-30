  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. BT smart home news

BT G.fast broadband trials will hit 500Mbps this summer, 1Gbps in future

|
(cc) Flickr BT G.fast broadband trials will hit 500Mbps this summer, 1Gbps in future

As part of its latest financial results unveiling BT has revealed that it will be testing 500Mbps broadband in two pilot locations in the UK this summer. The technology used is to be called G.fast and BT explains that it will enable "most homes" in the UK to have ultrafast speeds within the decade.

Consumer rollout of G.fast broadband will start in 2016/17.

BT is also planning to develop a premium fibre broadband service for the future that will enable speeds of up to 1Gbps.

G.fast technology is capable of delivering a range of speeds depending on how close the hardware required is to a customer's premises, be that a home or business location. Initially, that will mean users will get speeds of several hundred of megabits per second. That will rise to 500Mbps, says BT, as industry standards are expanded and new equipment is developed.

At present, Virgin Media offers the fastest broadband service in the UK, offering a commercial package for up to 152Mbps. BT's rival also revealed trials for its own 1Gbps broadband technology in Papworth Everard near Cambridge at the end of last year.

BT's 500Mbps trials will take place in Huntington, again in Cambridgeshire, and Gosforth in Newcastle.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Philips Hue Adore is the smart bathroom mirror to brighten your mornings
  2. Sizzling Google Home and Home Mini deals: Mini for £30, Google Home for £94
  3. This deal on Nest Thermostat 3.0 will save you £42
  4. Nest Hello review: At last, a video doorbell to take on Ring
  5. Pick up the Echo Dot for £29.99 - today only!
  1. Save £54 on the fantastic Ring Video Doorbell 2
  2. The best Amazon Echo deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018
  3. Not got an Amazon Echo? It's now an amazing £59/$69 for today only
  4. Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo bundles: Smart home deals you don't want to miss
  5. Amazing deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug for just £18
Comments