  BT Home Hub 4 quietly released, brings dual-band technology, £35 upgrade price

BT has quietly released a new Home Hub router for BT Broadband or BT Infinity customers. The BT Home Hub 4 is the latest version of BT's own router, the last, the BT Home Hub 3, was released in February 2011.

"This is our best ever Home Hub. We're once again providing our customers with cutting-edge technology to give them a better connection than any other major UK broadband provider," said John Petter, managing director of BT Consumer.

"BT's the first major ISP in the UK to offer such innovative smart dual-band technology that avoids interference for an ultra-reliable connection. It's at the heart of our broadband packages."

The highlight of the BT Home Hub 4 is dual-band MIMO support, which means that it will work on 2.5GHz and 5GHz bands concurrently. If you have a dual-band device, like the Nexus 10 or iPhone 5, you'll benefit from better Wi-Fi performance.

In theory that should mean faster and more reliable Wi-Fi speeds when connected to your BT Home Hub 4. There's also said to be a faster broadband processor in the new Hub, so data tasks, like file transfer from a network drive to a mobile device, shouldn't be restricted by the router itself.

Other features highlighted by BT include a CD-free setup, push button WPS connection (which is present on the current BT Home Hub 3) and smart diagnostics.

There's a flash new design too, and although we haven't yet seen the new Home Hub 4 in the flesh, it looks less like the dust-loving glossy plastic of the previous models.

The highlight of the new design appears to be a glowing blue light on the front which, BT says, can be dimmed to suit your tastes. The HH4 measures 116 x 236 x 31mm and weighs 301g.

The BT Home Hub 4 is available through the BT Shop online for £109 and roll-out started on 10 May 2013 for new customers. Existing customers will be given the option to upgrade for a cost of £35, which might just be worth paying.