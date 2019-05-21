Bose has announced Google Assistant support for its speakers and soundbars.

This list of compatible devices includes the Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and the new Bose Home Speaker 300 (pictured above). With Google Assistant support, you can do all the usual voice command requests, like play music, get answers from Google Search, control smart devices around your home, and more - all by saying, "OK Google".

If you already own a compatible Bose smart speakers or soundbar, the device will automatically receive a software update that brings Google Assistant as a voice assistant option. To enable it, follow these steps:

Ensure your Bose speaker is powered on and connected to your network. Download and open the Bose Music app on your mobile device. Go to "Voice Settings" in the Bose Music app. Select the Google Assistant and follow the guided setup process.

If you're buying a Bose smart speaker soundbar for the first time, you'll be able to select the Assistant immediately at set up.

Bose has introduced a new speaker as well. Called the Home Speaker 300, it's about six inches tall and aims to output “true 360-degree sound.”

It has an aluminium shell and costs $259.95. It's obviously a smaller sibling to the $399.95 Home Speaker 500. It ditches the LCD screen that shows album artwork, but keeps the same playback controls on top and preset buttons. There is a LED strip on the front lets you know when the mic is working. The Home Speaker 300 also must be plugged in, as there’s no built-in battery for wireless usage.

Other features include support for AirPlay 2 and the ability to act as a standard Bluetooth speaker. If any of that interests you, preorders for the Bose Home Speaker 300 start 4 June. It'll be available in stores on 20 June.