  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Bose smart home news

Bose goes after Sonos with new Alexa speaker and soundbars

|
Bose Home Speaker 500 Bose goes after Sonos with new Alexa speaker and soundbars

- No word yet on UK pricing or availability

Bose has announced a smart speaker and two soundbars - and all three offer Alexa voice support, with "other voice assistants to follow".

Starting with the Bose Home Speaker 500, the speaker has an aluminium build with a small non-touch display on the front and several buttons for controlling playback, adding presets to your favourite playlists and radio stations, and muting Alexa and future assistants. It also features an AUX jack and two custom drivers “pointed in opposite directions" in order to reflect off surrounding walls.

Like the soundbars, which we'll get to in a moment, the $400 Bose Home Speaker 500 has an eight-microphone array for far-field voice recognition. AirPlay 2 will also be added sometime early next year. As for the soundbars, there is a $800 Bose Soundbar 700 and $550 Soundbar 500. The more expensive option “was engineered to outperform every other product in its category".

1/3Bose Soundbar 700

It comes in at 2 inches high, 4 inches deep, and 38 inches long, and sports a metal grille on the sides and tempered glass up top. The second soundbar is smaller and matte. Both include HDMI ARC support and Bose’s ADAPTiQ technology for auto-adjusting audio based on the room. They can also be wall-mounted or expanded with a wireless bass module and rear speakers for a 5.1 experience.

Lastly, they all work with the Bose app, so you can load up music from your mobile device. It's clear that Bose wants to rival Sonos' One and Beam with these new smart speaker and soundbar offerings. We hope to check them out soon to let you know how they compare.

Bose said they're due to launch in October.

PopularIn Smart Home
Bose goes after Sonos with new Alexa speaker and soundbars
Eve Room 2nd-gen smart air quality monitor will help you breathe easier
Harman Kardon's Citation 500 is a premium speaker with Google Assistant
Ikea might launch a cheap smart plug soon, leaked pics show
Flexson builds premium accessories for Sonos, we explored the range
These are all the new Philips Hue lights appearing at IFA 2018
Comments