Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum at its lowest price for Cyber Monday

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's powerful and intelligent robot vacuum cleaner system is currently discounted for Cyber Monday with $400 knocked off the usual price.

The Jet Bot+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner that comes with its own charging station and automatic emptying system. It's designed to work on hard floors and carpets and will help take the hassle out of cleaning your home for less. Thanks to this short-term deal that's currently running.

The Samsung Jet Bot+ is packed full of technology to help automate your home cleaning and make it more efficient. It has LIDAR sensors to scan and track as it moves around so it's less likely to get stuck. It's also built to work on both hard floor and carpets with intelligent suction that adjusts depending on the surface it's working on.

You can remotely control it from your smartphone as well as set up virtual no-go zones and schedules to ensure your automated home cleaning goes as smoothly as possible.

There are a few discounted robot vacuum cleaners available during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but it's rare to see one so reasonably priced with a self-emptying station also included. So if you've been holding off buying a robot vacuum for a while then now might be the time to treat yourself.

Writing by Adrian Willings.