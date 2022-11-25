Echo Show 15: The biggest Echo Show gets a big discount for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are in full swing and there are discounts across a full range of Amazon devices - including the largest of the Echo Show models.

The Echo Show 15 gives you all the connected functions of other Alexa devices, but with a 15-inch display, perfect for wall-mounting. There's a saving of $80 in the US, £50 in the UK and €50 Europe.

Echo Show 15 - save $80 The Echo Show 15 is the largest Echo Show device with plenty of space for notes, watching TV and getting recipes. It's now only $169.99. View offer

Echo Show 15 - save £50 Ideal for wall mounting, the Echo Show 15 gives you a big display, leaving your worktop clear. This 21% reduction means it's only £189.99. View offer

Echo Show 15 - save €50 The Echo Show 15 puts Alexa on the big screen, with more space for information or entertainment. It's now only €199.99. View offer

The Echo Show 15 can either be mounted on a stand or on the wall, meaning it's great for the kitchen as you can get it off surfaces. The large display means it's better than other Echo Show devices for watching TV too, as you can see it from across the room.

It offers all the functions you'd expect from an Alexa device, able to control your smart home device and provide all sorts of information - not to mention setting timers and alarms.

It also offers the ability to place sticky notes for family reminders, while the front-facing camera can also recognise who is looking at it to tailor the content. It's great for Alexa Calling too.

