This smart plug with energy monitoring has a Black Friday discount - and could save you a packet

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are here, but your appetite for spending might be curtailed by the increasing cost of living. But there's a Black Friday deal that could help you keep track of energy expenditure and save money.

Smart plugs are often discounted for Black Friday, but this model from Tapo includes an energy monitor, so you not only get the benefit of being able to setup schedules or remotely controls devices, but you can see what the power consumption is too.

Tapo P110 plug - save £5 The Tapo smart plug will connect directly to Wi-Fi giving you smartphone control while also monitoring your energy consuption. It's now only £9.99. View offer

Smart plugs are a useful addition to any home as they will give you control over your sockets from your phone. That means you can remotely turn things on or off, or you can setup timers and scheduling, for example for festive lights.

The Tapo plugs from TP-Link are really easy to use, connecting directly to Wi-Fi without the need for a hub and working with Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control. This plug includes energy monitoring, so you can see how much power a connected device is drawing - and easily switch it off to save money.

Writing by Chris Hall.