Amazon's Echo Show 10 has returned to its lowest price for Black Friday week

(Pocket-lint) - Like so many other Amazon products, Amazon's latest 10-inch Echo Show has been discounted for Black Friday. In fact, it's returned to its lowest price that we saw during the Prime Early Access sales a few weeks back.

At £169.99 in the UK it represents a hefty £70 on the £239.99 original price and takes it from being an expensive device to a purchase that makes a lot more sense. Similarly, in the US, it's available for just $169.99 (down from $249.99). Especially given the features and capabilities of this particular Echo Show.

Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) - save £70 The latest Echo Show 10 - complete with automatic pivoting and framing during video calls - is available at its lowest price so far. Now down to £169.99. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The third generation turned heads - almost literally - when it first launched a couple of years ago. It's quite different from the Echo Shows that launched before, and any of the models launched since. It stands apart in the range.

The base is a large, bassy speaker, and the display is mounted to it with a mechanism that allows it to move. What's more, it uses the camera on the front to follow you around so that it's always pointing towards you. This is particularly useful if you're on a video call and moving around, it ensures that you stay in the frame.

It's a 10.1-inch display with HD resolution, making it ideal for displaying cooking recipes in the kitchen that you can follow along with, as well as showing lyrics to songs on Amazon Music, or even catching up with your favourite TV shows while you're doing something else. It's almost like having a second, smaller TV in your kitchen - if that's where you end up placing it.

It is - of course - equipped with all the features that make an Echo an Echo, which means Alexa is built in and you get voice and touch controls for all your smart home products. If you've had your eye on one for a while, this is the lowest price we've seen for it so far.

Writing by Cam Bunton.